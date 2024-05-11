The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target to $3.50

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 51.08% from the company’s previous close.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Argus raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.56.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,304. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $5.58 and a one year high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Beyond Meat by 6.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter valued at about $902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Beyond Meat by 312.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter valued at about $752,000. Institutional investors own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

