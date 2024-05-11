The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett Sells 18,335 Shares

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $101.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day moving average of $87.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth $240,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,188,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 185,034 shares in the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% during the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 38,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 131,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

