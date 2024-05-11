The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.62% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $149,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HIG opened at $101.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $117.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,840.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $1,847,801.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,301.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 72,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $7,186,697.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,896,840.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

