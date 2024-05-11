The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WU shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Union from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Murphy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Union by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 169,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 197,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Western Union by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 32,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WU opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. Western Union has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 120.76% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Union will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

