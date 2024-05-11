Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$98,292.00 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$163.82, for a total transaction of C$98,292.00.

On Friday, February 9th, David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of Thomson Reuters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80.

TSE TRI opened at C$229.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$212.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$200.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91. The stock has a market cap of C$103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of C$163.01 and a 12 month high of C$232.10.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$2.52 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 5.047491 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.69%.

A number of research firms have commented on TRI. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “underperform underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$211.00 to C$222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$183.33.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

