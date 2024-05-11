Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.2 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.080 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 695,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,070. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.
