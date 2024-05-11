Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.010-0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $243.2 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.080 EPS.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 695,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,070. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $252.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.34 million. On average, analysts predict that Thoughtworks will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TWKS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $3.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thoughtworks currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.94.

Thoughtworks Company Profile

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

