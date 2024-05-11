Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, a growth of 324.4% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Up 11.1 %

TIRX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,296. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Shares of Tian Ruixiang are going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 14th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 14th.

Tian Ruixiang Company Profile

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

