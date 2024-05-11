Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Director Robert Robotti Sells 1,494 Shares

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) Director Robert Robotti sold 1,494 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.53, for a total value of $160,649.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,854,100 shares in the company, valued at $306,901,373. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.76. The stock had a trading volume of 804,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $111.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tidewater declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $48.60 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Tidewater in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tidewater currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tidewater

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TDW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 47,686 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Ground Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tidewater by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Ground Investment Management LLP now owns 236,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

