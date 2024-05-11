Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Given New C$0.95 Price Target at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$1.10 to C$0.95 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.99.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of TSE:TWM traded down C$0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.64. 1,307,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.90. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$0.62 and a 1-year high of C$1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$274.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$503.00 million for the quarter. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 73.46% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. Equities analysts predict that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.0542169 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total transaction of C$38,500.00. 6.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

