Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.99 and last traded at $1.96. 6,607,013 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 30,695,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Tilray by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 117,891 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Tilray by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Tilray by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tilray by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

