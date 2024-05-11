Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$8.50.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TF. Raymond James set a C$8.40 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Timbercreek Financial Price Performance

TF opened at C$7.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.08. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The firm has a market cap of C$596.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.49 million. Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 earnings per share for the current year.

Timbercreek Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

About Timbercreek Financial

Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

