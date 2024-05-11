Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toast in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toast’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TOST. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Toast from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

NYSE TOST opened at $26.84 on Thursday. Toast has a 1-year low of $13.77 and a 1-year high of $27.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS.

In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Fredette sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $53,164.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,835,759 shares in the company, valued at $66,356,760.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $2,524,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 22,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,409.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,010 shares of company stock worth $4,711,760 over the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,677,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Toast by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,349,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,778 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Toast by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,189,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,356,000 after acquiring an additional 808,244 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,896,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Toast by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,913,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

