TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.72, for a total transaction of $2,018,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,054,920.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TopBuild Trading Up 1.3 %
BLD opened at $414.13 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $199.31 and a 52 week high of $452.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $414.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.67.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Research Report on BLD
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.
About TopBuild
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TopBuild
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.