Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $153.49

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 153.49 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 153.49 ($1.93), with a volume of 18128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 147 ($1.85).
Town Centre Securities Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 139.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 134.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.66 million, a P/E ratio of -251.67 and a beta of 1.04.
Town Centre Securities Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Town Centre Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -833.33%.
Insider Activity
Town Centre Securities Company Profile
Town Centre Securities PLC (the "Company") is a public limited company domiciled in the United Kingdom. Its shares are listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The address of its registered office is Town Centre House, The Merrion Centre, Leeds LS2 8LY. The principal activities of the group during the period remained those of property investment, development and trading and the provision of car parking.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Town Centre Securities
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.