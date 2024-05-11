TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of TPG in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TPG in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TPG from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of TPG from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.11.

TPG Stock Performance

TPG stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,024. TPG has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $512.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.87 million. TPG had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPG Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. TPG’s payout ratio is -1,257.05%.

Insider Transactions at TPG

In other TPG news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $72,411.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joann Harris sold 1,739 shares of TPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $72,411.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,860 shares in the company, valued at $951,890.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Todd Benjamin Sisitsky sold 52,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total transaction of $2,198,883.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 396,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,530,330.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,434,129 shares of company stock valued at $101,357,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPG. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,599,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in TPG by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 630,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,988,000 after buying an additional 265,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPG by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,729,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,573,000 after buying an additional 182,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TPG by 13.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 498,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after acquiring an additional 58,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Articles

