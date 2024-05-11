Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TTD. Benchmark lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.22.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Trade Desk

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,294,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $60.23 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,391 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $303,596.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 653,366 shares in the company, valued at $58,495,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 642,170 shares of company stock valued at $53,970,398. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.