Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,198 call options.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,418,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,087,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,911,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $689,306,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,711,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $593,967,000 after acquiring an additional 288,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cameco by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,752,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,300,000 after acquiring an additional 428,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 74.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,730,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77. Cameco has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $53.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.54 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

