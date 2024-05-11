TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

