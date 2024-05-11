Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Sets New 1-Year High at $122.50

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 122.50 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.54), with a volume of 26542 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116.50 ($1.46).

Transense Technologies Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £19.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 102.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.98.

Get Transense Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transense Technologies news, insider Ryan Maughan bought 3,563 shares of Transense Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £3,491.74 ($4,386.61). 22.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transense Technologies Company Profile

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transense Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transense Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.