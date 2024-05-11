Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.57.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $27.70.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Treace Medical Concepts’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,414,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 83.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,786,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after purchasing an additional 811,777 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 315,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

Further Reading

