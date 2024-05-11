Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trevena Price Performance

Trevena stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,013. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVNGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Trevena

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVNFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

