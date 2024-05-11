Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Short Interest Update

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the April 15th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Trevena stock remained flat at $0.42 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,013. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.08) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevena, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRVN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.32% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRVN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trevena in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

