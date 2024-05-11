Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TRIB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,006. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $5.50.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.43 million for the quarter.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

