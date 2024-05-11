Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRIP. StockNews.com raised Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,982 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 6.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,162 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 57.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,740 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 50,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Tripadvisor by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,866 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

