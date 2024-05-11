Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.18.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,499,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tripadvisor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,206,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 71,977 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,471 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $18,163,000 after acquiring an additional 83,290 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.