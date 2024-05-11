Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Wedbush

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wedbush from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tripadvisor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

TRIP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.18. 4,499,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,232. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 121.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,158 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

