Troy Asset Management Ltd Trims Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Troy Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for 1.5% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $47,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 863 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,374 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD traded up $7.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,954,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,811. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Bank of America upped their target price on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

