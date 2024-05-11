Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Rating Reiterated by Evercore ISI

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s current price.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.70.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.47. 5,245,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,344,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.44. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 53.3% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 31,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 42.1% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Councilmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $259,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

