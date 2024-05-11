Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TNP traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. 331,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,242. The company has a market cap of $848.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of -0.14. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.61.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The shipping company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.03). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $183.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $1,340,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 369,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

