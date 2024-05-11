Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Releases Earnings Results

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Free Report) (TSE:TC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $87.46 million during the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 29.91% and a negative return on equity of 303.21%.

Tucows Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCX opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tucows has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

Get Tucows alerts:

Insider Activity at Tucows

In related news, CEO Elliot Noss sold 5,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $95,375.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,849.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tucows from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCX

Tucows Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Ting, Wavelo and Tucows Domains. The Ting segment provides fiber and fixed wireless internet services. The Wavelo segment offers individual developer tools, subscription, billing management, network orchestration, and provisioning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.