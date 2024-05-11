U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) Short Interest Up 714.3% in April

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 714.3% from the April 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

U.S. Gold Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of U.S. Gold stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. 119,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,249. U.S. Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Gold will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of U.S. Gold in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

