UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. UBS Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 58.3% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

