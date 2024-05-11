UBS Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $157.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at UBS Group from $143.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.13.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,524,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,685. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total transaction of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,683,730.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,912 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $11,366,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,545,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,683,730.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 7,838 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total value of $1,144,191.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,525,375.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,474 shares of company stock valued at $63,809,871. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

