UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives $41.44 Average PT from Analysts

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.72.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UDR in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of UDR opened at $39.04 on Friday. UDR has a 1-year low of $30.95 and a 1-year high of $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,065,482,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,117,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,242 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,897,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $60,952,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,467,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

