UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.41.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

UiPath Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. UiPath has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $27.87.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.32 million. Equities analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,440. 31.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 102,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 332,715 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after buying an additional 220,618 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 44,846 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,534 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,385,317 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $40,813,000 after buying an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

