UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

ULS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UL Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ULS

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of ULS opened at $36.68 on Tuesday. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $37.02.

In related news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Karen K. Pepping purchased 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,988. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon purchased 89,285 shares of UL Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 in the last three months.

About UL Solutions

(Get Free Report)

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.