Ultra (UOS) Price Reaches $0.16

Ultra (UOS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $59.44 million and $960,833.70 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,328.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.12 or 0.00704596 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00064628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00101641 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00014035 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001345 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16097561 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $972,549.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.