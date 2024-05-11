Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 575,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 382,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Unicycive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNCY. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,984,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,985,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Unicycive Therapeutics alerts:

Unicycive Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UNCY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 280,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unicycive Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on UNCY

About Unicycive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unicycive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.