Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lowered by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,458 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $247.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.20. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.71 and a one year high of $258.66. The firm has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.