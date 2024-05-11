uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on uniQure from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total value of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Pierre Caloz sold 9,455 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.47, for a total transaction of $61,173.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,110.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 27,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $177,190.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 440,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,265 shares of company stock valued at $339,845. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of uniQure by 21.6% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of uniQure by 11.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of uniQure by 527.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 831,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 667.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 766,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 666,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a current ratio of 9.39. uniQure has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.01. uniQure had a negative net margin of 1,562.22% and a negative return on equity of 121.60%. The business had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

