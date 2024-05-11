United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

United Fire Group Stock Performance

United Fire Group stock opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.61. United Fire Group has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $25.55.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $287.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Fire Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

United Fire Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.24%.

Insider Activity at United Fire Group

In other news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other United Fire Group news, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.76 per share, with a total value of $32,640.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,922.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher R. Drahozal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,895,799.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Fire Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFCS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter worth approximately $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in United Fire Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 62,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in United Fire Group by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and reinsurance coverage for property and casualty insurance. Its commercial lines include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, fidelity and surety coverage, and other insurance products; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners, as well as provides assumed reinsurance products.

