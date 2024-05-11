United States Steel (NYSE:X) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on X. Morgan Stanley raised United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.5 %

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

X stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.71. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Steel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter worth about $154,280,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,952,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,529,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,912,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at $68,840,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

