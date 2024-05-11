Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $6,188,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,967,220 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,339,000 after purchasing an additional 638,166 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 32,501.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,847 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,020,000 after acquiring an additional 569,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $86,117,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 12,924.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,935 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth $49,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

UHS opened at $178.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $119.90 and a 52 week high of $183.61.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

