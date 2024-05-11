Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. Upstart has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 27.89% and a negative net margin of 32.59%. The firm had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272. Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

