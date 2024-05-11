Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Upstart in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.78.

Upstart Stock Down 2.9 %

UPST stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.01. Upstart has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $72.58.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.28 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upstart will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $1,578,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,272 over the last ninety days. 18.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

