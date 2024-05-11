Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.270-1.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

NYSE:UE remained flat at $17.16 during trading hours on Friday. 888,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,394. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.79.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 63.27% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Activity at Urban Edge Properties

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $448,187.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

