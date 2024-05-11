USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Given New $46.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Shares of USNA opened at $46.72 on Tuesday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.35. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $232,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $257,022.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 5,198 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total transaction of $232,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,286 shares of company stock worth $1,634,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 60.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

