USDB Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDB)

USDB (USDB) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 11th. One USDB token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges. USDB has a market cap of $346.55 million and $32.40 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDB

USDB’s total supply is 347,844,656 tokens. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling USDB

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 346,983,919.93276584. The last known price of USDB is 0.99563456 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 64 active market(s) with $44,589,016.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

