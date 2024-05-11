UWM Holdings Co. (UWMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 20th

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th.
UWM has a dividend payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect UWM to earn $0.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
UWM Stock Performance
UWMC opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock has a market cap of $675.09 million, a P/E ratio of 237.00 and a beta of 1.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on UWMC. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.65.
View Our Latest Analysis on UWMC
About UWM
UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than UWM
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.