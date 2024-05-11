V2X (NYSE:VVX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.850-4.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion.

Shares of VVX stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $49.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,325. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. V2X has a fifty-two week low of $37.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200-day moving average is $43.85.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. V2X’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that V2X will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of V2X from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

