Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.
Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4 %
VLN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 371,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.
Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.
