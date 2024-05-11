Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Receives Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Down 0.4 %

VLN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.46. The company had a trading volume of 371,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,071. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. Valens Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71.

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Valens Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. On average, analysts forecast that Valens Semiconductor will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares in the last quarter. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $2,044,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 998,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 137,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Valens Semiconductor by 347.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,506,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,386 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

